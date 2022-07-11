Jump to content
Charles and Camilla top Tatler’s Social Power Index

The society bible said the prince and the duchess’s popularity had risen further than ever in 2022.

Laura Elston
Monday 11 July 2022 19:13
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Ian West/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have topped Tatler’s Social Power Index in 2022.

Royal couple Charles and Camilla – a future king and queen – were revealed as securing first place in the annual list which is described by the magazine as showing “where the real power lies in British society”.

Charles and Camilla’s came first in society bible’s Tatler’s annual list (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

The prince and the duchess came ahead of Coleen and Wayne Rooney who were placed second for their “dashing display in the riveting Wagatha Christie case”.

Tatler said of Charles and Camilla: “It’s been a year that’s seen the royal couple’s popularity rise further than ever.

“The Prince of Wales – adorned with medals – opened Parliament for the first time in lieu of the Queen and delivered the reading of her speech.

“Her Majesty also confirmed earlier in the year that when Charles, 73, becomes king, Camilla, 74, will have the title of queen consort.”

Wayne and Coleen Rooney arrive at the Royal Courts Of Justice of the libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Third was Natasha Poonawalla, executive director of the Serum Institute of India – one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, who rubs shoulders with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Others in the top 10 included the Marquess and Marchioness of Bath in fourth place, and designer Erdem Moralioglu, whose clothes have been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, in seventh place with his architect husband Philip Joseph.

Notable entries in the full list, which after the top 10 is not ranked in order, were US Open champion Emma Raducanu, rugby star Maro Itoje, England forward Raheem Sterling and his girlfriend Paige Milian.

Here are the top 10:

1. The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall2. The Rooneys3. Natasha Poonawalla4. The Marquess & Marchioness of Bath

The Marchioness of Bath (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

5. Fashion designer Celia Kritharioti and Greek shipowner Nikolas Tsakos6. The Marchioness of Bute and her daughter Lady Lola Bute7. Philip Joseph and Erdem Moralioglu8. Lady Annabel Goldsmith9. DJ Cuppy and her sister Temi Otedola10. Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton and fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper.

The August issue of Tatler is available on newsstands now.

