Charles and Camilla to host Commonwealth reception

The King and Queen will celebrate the people of the Commonwealth ahead of a major gathering of leaders from the “family of nations”.

Charles and Camilla will host a St James’s Palace reception for guests invited from the across the member states of the Commonwealth.

Among the 300 guests will be singer Grace Jones, dancer Motsi Mabuse, rugby player Theo McFarland, soprano Isabella Moore and singer Neil Finn.

The event will recognise and celebrate the contribution the guests have made to UK life and further afield.

The King and Queen will be joined by other members of the royal family as well as high commissioners and representatives from various organisations associated with the Commonwealth.

There will also be supporters of the King’s Trust International and the British Asian Trust, two charities founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, which operate in the Commonwealth.

Camilla’s causes will also feature, including The Wow (Women of the World) Foundation, of which she is president, and the Queen’s Reading Room, which she launched in 2021.

The event is being held ahead of a visit to Samoa by the King and Queen later this month, where they will attend events associated with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being hosted by the Polynesian nation.