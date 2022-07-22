Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charles will represent the Queen at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The Commonwealth Games Baton has travelled the globe during a 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

Tony Jones
Friday 22 July 2022 12:15
The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced (PA)
The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles, who will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, will deliver a speech next Thursday during the launch of the global sporting event being hosted by Birmingham.

He will also read a message from the Queen put in the Commonwealth Games Baton, which has been carried to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth during a 294-day journey.

The Queen passes the Commonwealth baton to its first bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace (PA)
(PA Archive)

Members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal and Earl and Countess of Wessex, will attend events celebrating the games, meeting competitors, volunteers and support staff, visiting venues and attending sporting fixtures.

Recommended

During a summit of Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda last month, Charles said he is looking forward to visiting the games.

He said: “In a world currently riven by conflict and division, these Games – so aptly called ‘the friendly games’ – stand as a shining celebration of our unity, our diversity and our pursuit of shared excellence.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in