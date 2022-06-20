Birthday flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after controversy over Andrew

The Queen and the Prince of Wales are the only royals whose birthdays will be marked by the flying of Union flags on UK Government buildings amid changes made in the wake of the row over the Duke of York.

Andrew has been cut from the list on the Government’s website but so have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal.

The Sun reported the wider cull of family members was made to spare any embarrassment for Andrew.

A Union flag flying from the Houses of Parliament in Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

The duke paid millions to settle a US civil sexual assault case in February after being forced out of public life over his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Guidance on the designated days when the Union flag must be flown on UK government buildings appears to have changed on February 11 this year.

This was just four days before Andrew reached his out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, a month after the Queen stripped him of his military patronages and he gave up his HRH style, and a week before his 62nd birthday.

The Queen and Andrew (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

His 60th in 2020 sparked a storm of controversy after councils were sent notes by the private secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government permanent secretary reminding them to fly the flag in his honour.

The Government later said this would not be required.

Other removed dates include the late Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday on June 10, and the Queen and Philip’s wedding anniversary on November 20.

Philip, who was married to the Queen for more than 70 years, died in April 2021 at the age of 99.