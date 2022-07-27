Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Duchess of Cornwall admires dog in a buggy at Sandringham Flower Show

Camilla was introduced to Dill, and then told by his owner that they had previously met in 2011.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 27 July 2022 14:24
The Duchess of Cornwall stokes Dill, a Jack Russell terrier, as she meets members of the public with the Prince of Wales during their visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall stokes Dill, a Jack Russell terrier, as she meets members of the public with the Prince of Wales during their visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show (Joe Giddens/ PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cornwall petted a dog in a buggy during a walkabout at the Sandringham Flower Show alongside the Prince of Wales.

Camilla, 75, stroked white Jack Russell terrier Dill on the head as his owners showed her a picture of her meeting their 15-year-old pet 11 years ago, at the 2011 event.

Steven Southern, 59, of Bawtry in South Yorkshire, said afterwards: “They met in 2011 and Dill actually rolled over for Camilla to tickle his tummy and she remembered.

“How they remember I’ve no idea.

“I mentioned it to her that we had met before.”

Recommended

Charles and Camilla previously met Dill the Jack Russell in 2011 (Joe Giddens/ PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr Southern, who was with his wife Rachel, 57, said that in 2011 the duchess had been wearing a diamond dragonfly brooch, which fell off.

He said on that occasion he had bumped heads with Charles, 73, as they both tried to pick up the brooch and had laughed about it.

“They’re definitely dog people,” he said.

Wednesday’s show was the first since 2019 after it went on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year was the 139th staging of the event.

While being shown flowers in a display tent, Charles told one exhibitor: “I used to come with my grandmother every year.

“She would be so pleased it keeps going.”

He asked crowds outside: “Are you all enthusiastic gardeners?”

The royal visitors arrived in a horse-drawn carriage (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

During a stop at the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI) tent, Camilla bought three knitted toys, a bear, a dog and a tortoise costing £2 each, paying with a £20 note.

WI member Sandra Smith, 77, said Camilla did not mention her grandchildren but she was “very impressed” with the toys.

“It was lovely, she was very easy to talk to,” she said.

Fellow member Suzanne McCaig, 37, said Camilla also bought a slice of fruit cake.

“They really enjoyed looking round,” she said.

“They were in very good spirits.”

The Prince of Wales met members of the armed forces during his visit (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Charles and Camilla also spoke to well-wisher Lewis Kirkby, who wore a waistcoat with pictures of the Queen on it and had Union flags on his head.

The duchess told the 28-year-old, of Hedon in East Yorkshire: “You’re covered in the Queen.”

Charles added: “I’m very impressed by that.

“Are you going to wear it all day?”

The pair arrived at the show in a carriage drawn by two white horses and were greeted by a round of applause as God Save The Queen was played by a brass band.

After touring displays of flowers, vegetables and assorted crafts, they inspected the Guard of Honour of the King’s Lynn Air Cadets, and then departed in their horse-drawn carriage.

Recommended

Sandringham Flower Show takes place at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with the one-day show attracting around 20,000 visitors each year.

The profits from each show are donated to local charities and since 1977 the show committee has given around £780,000 to good causes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in