How much does the royal family cost? A breakdown of the key figures
Some 2,300 official royal engagements were carried out in the UK and overseas despite the health challenges of the royal family over the past year.
Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2023-2024.
– £132 million
The amount of Sovereign Grant the monarchy will receive in 2025/26 because of the Crown Estate wind farm deal profits – a boost of £45.7 million.
– £86.3 million
The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant in 2023-24, made up of £51.8 million for the “core” funding and an extra £34.5 million for the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.
– £89.1 million
Official net expenditure by the monarchy, a fall of £18.4 million or 17% from £107.5 million 2022/2023.
– 2
New helicopters the Royal Household will take delivery of in 2024-25.
– £1.096 million
Cost of 170 helicopter journeys made by members of the royal family costing less than £17,000 each.
– £800,000
Amount from the Sovereign Grant spent overall on the Coronation, including resizing the Imperial State Crown and work on the King and Queen’s robes.
– 523
Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, including fixed term contracts, compared with 517 last year.
– £27.9 million
The wage bill for staff, up £800,000 from £27.1 million the year before.
– £2.6 million
Cost of housekeeping and hospitality for the royal household, up £200,000 from £2.4 million.
– £ 4.2 million
Cost of official royal travel, a rise of £300,000 from £3.9 million the previous year.
– £166,557
The most expensive journey – King and Queen’s visit to Kenya by charter flights, along with a separate staff planning visit by scheduled flights.
– £117,942
Cost of Charles and Camilla’s charter flight to Paris and Bordeaux for three-day state visit to France.
– £1.29
Cost per person in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant in 2023/24.
– 77p
Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant for official duties, not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works in 2023/24.
– 27,000
Messages from well-wishers to the King and Princess of Wales.
– 31,000
Congratulatory messages for the coronation.
– 138,000
Total number of correspondence to which the Royal Household responded.
– 11.4%
Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for Buckingham Palace, compared with 9.7% in 2022-2023. The target is 14% by 2025.
– 14%
Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for Kensington Palace. (16.3% last year).
– 2,300
Official engagements by members of the royal family in the UK and overseas, compared with 2,700 last year.
– 105,000
Guests at official residences attending 400 events, compared with 95,000 guests last year at 330 events.
– £19.8 million
Income earned to supplement the Sovereign Grant – an increase of 102% from £9.8 million last year because of return to near pre-Covid levels of visitors to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.
– £23.6 million
Prince of Wales’s private income from the Duchy of Cornwall estate.
– 66
Number of staff in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s household, rising from 50.