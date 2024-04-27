What the papers say – April 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The King’s announcement that he is returning to public-facing royal duties dominates the papers on Saturday.

The Times, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail report Charles’ announcement follows the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

“Return of the King” is the headline used by The Telegraph, while The Sun says Charles is “back in the saddle”.

The Daily Express says the King has vowed to support other cancer sufferers and is set to meet with patients and staff at a cancer hospital next week, while the Independent says Charles has been given the “green light” by his doctors to return to work.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports research has discovered almost 40% of teaching assistants are covering classes amid a teacher shortage across England and Wales.

The i weekend says poultry waste from so-called “megafarms” is causing emissions of toxic gas.

The FTWeekend reports investors believe mining conglomerate Anglo American is set to be bought or broken up.

And the Daily Star says leaking radiation is behind the mysterious “Curse of the Pharaohs”.