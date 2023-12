What the papers say – December 24

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King’s Christmas message, a shortage of doctors and nurses and further calls to legalise assisted dying lead Britain’s front pages on Christmas Eve.

The Mail on Sunday says Charles will use his Christmas address to deliver a “powerful message about the environment”.

The Independent says the UK is facing a critical shortage of breast cancer care specialist doctors and nurses, causing delays in care for thousands of women.

Two former health secretaries have joined calls to legalise assisted dying, according to the The Observer.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on Home Secretary James Cleverly’s “sick date rape drug joke”.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comment from Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, who says Britain “will not tolerate” the escalating activities of Iran who are contributing to “danger and insecurity around the world”.

The chairman of NHS England told the Sunday Times he “fears for patients” ahead of more junior doctor strikes next week.

The Sunday Express runs with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s message, asking people to ignore the “scrooges” who talk Britain down.

The Sun on Sunday reports former footballer Jermaine Pennant has been dumped by TV star Jess Impiazzi.

And the Daily Star Sunday relays a message from the creator and star of Mrs Brown’s Boys who “hits out at the haters”.