Queen missing from Pageant royal box but revellers hope for balcony appearance

The Queen will not be in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant but royal revellers are still hoping she will make a balcony appearance for the carnival’s finale.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also missing for a second day running from the festivities, but the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be seated for the street carnival extravaganza.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in the royal box for Saturday night’s Party at the Palace, when the monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures – and had tea with Paddington Bear.

But royal fans will have to wait and see if the young royals have a front row spot for the Pageant which will cap the four-day Bank Holiday weekend of celebrations.

In his personal tribute Charles spoke movingly about the Queen, calling her “Mummy” and describing how “you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us…” in a speech to thousands of spectators in The Mall.

Across the country millions have gathered for patriotic street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK.

The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, joined Charles at a flagship feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet people creating the “Long Table” down on The Long Walk leading up to Windsor Castle.

During the event Charles said he hoped the nation does not return to “bickering” after the feeling of “togetherness” over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers will take part in the 3km carnival procession from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

The ambitious £15 million pageant is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate, telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle.

Celebrities will travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations.

Actor Sir David Jason will join celebrities singing the national anthem to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Among the sights will be the Gold State Coach which will feature archival footage of the Queen broadcast at the windows, making it seem as if the monarch is in the carriage.

A peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, is to travel down The Mall led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant.

It is hoped the monarch will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend and see the celebrities singing the national anthem.