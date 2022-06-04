Hundreds dress in Dickensian period costume to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

This year’s Dickens Festival in Rochester was timed to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Katie Boyden
Saturday 04 June 2022 15:34
People dressed as Dickensian literary characters take part in parade at the Platinum Jubilee Dickens Festival in Rochester (Katie Boyden/PA)
People dressed as Dickensian literary characters take part in parade at the Platinum Jubilee Dickens Festival in Rochester (Katie Boyden/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Rochester to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in a unique way.

Drawing on the Medway town’s historic connections with Charles Dickens, each June and December participants in period costume take to the streets to celebrate the author.

This year’s event was timed to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

Led by the City of Rochester Pipe Band, the town mayor and a town crier, a parade of more than 200 costumed participants marched down Rochester High Street to the Rochester Castle grounds, where a funfair, food and drink and Dickens-themed activities and entertainment awaited.

Peter Sales and Jane Matthews in Dickensian period dress at the Rochester Dickens Festival marking the Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022

Recommended

The parade was the perfect way to celebrate for Peter Sales and Jane Matthews, costume enthusiasts who have used any excuse to dress up for the past three decades.

Mr Sales said: “We like dressing up; we’ve been doing this for years. We do it for fun. We love dressing up and we love Dickens as well.”

Mrs Matthews added: “I do Tudor recreation as well. At the drop of a hat, we dress up, so this was the obvious way for us to celebrate the Jubilee.”

The turnout for this year’s Dickens parade was hampered slightly by heavy winds and a lack of sunshine – but there was still a great atmosphere, said Sue Smyth and Rebecca Chorley.

Rebecca Chorley and Sue Smith in Dickensian period dress at the Rochester Dickens Festival marking the Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022

They were among a number of regular Dickens parade attendees not there specifically to celebrate the Jubilee.

Mrs Smyth said: “Every summer and winter we do the Dickens, and this is just how it’s fallen, but the atmosphere is lovely. Everyone’s happy.

“It’s just a celebration, and because it’s the Jubilee we’ve had a double celebration.”

Mrs Chorley added: “This makes it a bit bigger, but then again there aren’t as many people here as normal.

Recommended

“You can’t go anywhere without being stopped for a photo, but it’s lovely to hear comments, especially from the little ones who say you’re a princess.

“It’s a nice excuse to get together after Covid.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in