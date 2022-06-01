Harry and Meghan to attend Trooping the Colour as Charles deputises for Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour as the Prince of Wales deputises for the Queen – who will not take part in the ceremony, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Harry and Meghan will have a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade, as they watch Charles inspect the guardsmen and officers and take their salute on Thursday.

After the ceremony, the Queen will acknowledge the salute of the returning Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from Buckingham Palace’s balcony, with her cousin the Duke of Kent, Colonel of the Scots Guards, before she later joins working royals on the balcony to watch the traditional fly-past of aircraft.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

But the Duke of York, who left public duties in disgrace after his US civil sex case – which he settled out of court, is not expected to join the royals.

The Sussexes are expected to join the congregation for Friday’s service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s 70-year reign at St Paul’s Cathedral, but their participation with Trooping is an added element.

They are travelling with their children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet who turns one on Saturday, and their visit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has sparked rumours the couple will have their daughter christened with the monarch present.

It will be the first time the duke and duchess will have brought Lilibet, who was named in honour of the Queen, to the UK.

Charles, who normally takes part in the Trooping ceremony on horseback in his role as Colonel, Welsh Guards, will take the salute and inspect the troops of the Household Division on the Queen’s behalf, and will be joined by the Duke of Cambridge, Colonel, Irish Guards and the Princess Royal, Colonel The Blues and Royals, who are also mounted.

Meghan and Harry will join members of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Members of the royal family who will travel to Trooping in the traditional carriage procession include the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also arrive at Horse Guards Parade in a horse-drawn carriage.

Lord Snowdon and his sister Lady Sarah Chatto, children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, have been invited to the event with their families and will join the royal party in the Major General’s Office overlooking Horse Guards Parade.