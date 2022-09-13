Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – September 13

The front pages on Tuesday all feature the public vigil for the Queen in Edinburgh.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 13 September 2022 06:43
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers again cover the nation’s response to the Queen’s death, with many featuring scenes from the Princes’ Vigil in Edinburgh.

The Sun, the i, Metro and Daily Mail focus on King Charles and his “vigil” over his mother’s coffin with his siblings at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Recommended

The Daily Mirror accompanies the photo of the Queen’s children surrounding her coffin with: “We will watch over you.”

“Lost in grief for darling Mama,” the Daily Express adds.

The Daily Telegraph also splashes with the photo, referring to it as a “Guard of honour” for Her Majesty.

The Times and the Daily Star carry scenes of the crowd outside the cathedral on the Royal Mile.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister is under pressure to reveal details of the Government’s energy crisis plan.

The new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has told Treasury officials “to adapt to a new approach focused on boosting annual economic growth to 2.5 per cent”, as he prepares to unveil a “tax-cutting mini-Budget”, the Financial Times writes.

Recommended

And The Independent focuses on developments in Ukraine, reporting that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have reclaimed “dozens of towns” from Russian forces.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in