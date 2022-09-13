What the papers say – September 13
The front pages on Tuesday all feature the public vigil for the Queen in Edinburgh.
The papers again cover the nation’s response to the Queen’s death, with many featuring scenes from the Princes’ Vigil in Edinburgh.
The Sun, the i, Metro and Daily Mail focus on King Charles and his “vigil” over his mother’s coffin with his siblings at St Giles’ Cathedral.
The Daily Mirror accompanies the photo of the Queen’s children surrounding her coffin with: “We will watch over you.”
“Lost in grief for darling Mama,” the Daily Express adds.
The Daily Telegraph also splashes with the photo, referring to it as a “Guard of honour” for Her Majesty.
The Times and the Daily Star carry scenes of the crowd outside the cathedral on the Royal Mile.
Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister is under pressure to reveal details of the Government’s energy crisis plan.
The new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has told Treasury officials “to adapt to a new approach focused on boosting annual economic growth to 2.5 per cent”, as he prepares to unveil a “tax-cutting mini-Budget”, the Financial Times writes.
And The Independent focuses on developments in Ukraine, reporting that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have reclaimed “dozens of towns” from Russian forces.
