Charles and Camilla’s horse well beaten in racing classic at Epsom

The King and Queen’s sporting hopes were dashed when their thoroughbred was well beaten in one of racing’s most prestigious events.

Charles and Camilla spent the day at Epsom race course where, despite the blustery and cold conditions, thousands of racegoers turned out for Ladies’ Day.

All eyes were on the runners in the Oaks – a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II – with the monarch and his wife’s horse Treasure a longshot with odds of 16-1.

Jockey Chris Hayes rode the Aga Khan’s horse Ezeliya to a well-judged victory, with Treasure finishing at the back of the pack.

The royal couple had walked into the parade ring in the final moments before the classic was run, to see their horse and chat to its jockey James Doyle and their racing manager John Warren.

Treasure, owned by the King and Queen, was bred by Charles’ mother, who was a passionate horse owner and racegoer during her 70-year reign.

Thoroughbreds owned by the late Queen won four out of the five flat racing classics – the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks twice and the St Leger – with only the Derby eluding her.

Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic, winning not only the Oaks but also the St Leger at Doncaster, in what was the late Queen’s silver jubilee year.

Charles and Camilla enjoyed a memorable first flat racing season last year, with Desert Hero winning at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger.

The King watched part of the race through binoculars from the royal box, but the Queen was left puffing out her cheeks when their horse finished second from last.