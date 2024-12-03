Kate joins King and William to greet Emir of Qatar on state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Princess of Wales made a rare public appearance as the King officially welcomed the Emir of Qatar to the UK for a two-day state visit.

Charles greeted the Gulf state ruler in Whitehall as he began a busy round of public engagements aimed at strengthening the ties between the UK and the Middle East nation.

Military pomp and pageantry was on display for the ceremonial welcome for the visiting head of state Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher.

But missing was the Queen who, on Monday, pulled out of the official open-air greeting and a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, because of the lingering effects of a recent viral chest infection she later described as a form of pneumonia.

On Whitehall’s Horse Guards Parade, a guard of honour were formed by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards stood waiting in two ranks to be inspected by the visiting head of state.

William and Kate had followed tradition and accompanied the emir and his wife from their private residence to Horse Guards Parade for the ceremonial welcome.

The princess looked relaxed as she stepped from a chauffeur-driven car with the prince, one of only a handful of official events Kate has carried out this year.

Kate has been gradually returning to royal duties after she announced in September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

She will also have lunch with Charles, Camilla and William when they host their guests Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher, and be part of the royal party viewing a display of items relating to Qatar in the palace’s picture gallery.

However, Kate will not attend the state banquet hosted by the King in the palace’s ballroom that evening, although William will be a guest.

Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully because of the lingering effects of the illness, which she contracted a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa, that include diminished reserves of energy.

She is hoping to be able to view the display of Qatari artefacts in the palace’s picture gallery, and at the start of the state banquet will pose for a group photo – but will take a short break before dinner while guests are being met in a receiving line.

No major changes are expected to her diary for the rest of the week, but the Queen has been advised by her medical team to take each day as it comes.

On Horse Guards Parade the Emir was introduced to a long line of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Military top brass were also present, including Admiral Sir Anthony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff.

Charles escorted the Emir when he inspected the guard of honour walking a few paces behind his guest as he cast an eye over the Guardsmen.

In the hazy winter sunshine the Emir walked past the soldiers before returning to the dais with the King.

After the official welcome, crowds in The Mall were treated to a carriage procession towards Buckingham Palace with the King, the Emir and Sheikha Jawaher leading the way in the Irish state coach, followed by William and Kate and the Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed, in the Australian state coach.