What the papers say – May 7

The front of the papers on Sunday, the day after the coronation, were dominated by photos of the King and Queen.

The Sunday Express had an image of the King with the words “Happy and Glorious” on their front page.

The Sunday Telegraph and the Daily Star Sunday ran the coronation on their fronts and also released souvenir editions.

The Sun on Sunday led with a photo of the King, calling the coronation day his “crowning glory”.

The Sunday Mirror shows a stand alone image of the King.

The Sunday Times used a photo of the King and Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the words, “at last, their crowning glory”.

The Sunday Mail labelled Charles the “King of the World” and said 300 million people tuned in across the world to watch the coronation.

The Observer said swathes of Brexit voters have gone back to Labour, according to analysis of the recent local elections.