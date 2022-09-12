Jump to content
First Changing of the Guard in reign of King Charles III takes place

It is also the first time there has been a changing of the King's Guard at the royal palaces for 70 years.

Helen William
Monday 12 September 2022 16:24
(Ministry of Defence/PA)
(Ministry of Defence/PA)

The first Changing of the Guard has taken place since King Charles III was named as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday.

Number 7 Company The Coldstream Guards formally handed over duties to Number 12 Company Irish Guards in simultaneous ceremonies that were held on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace in central London on Monday.

It is also the first time there has been a changing of the King’s Guard at the royal palaces for 70 years.

Today (12 September 2022) The Irish Guards performed the first Kings Guard at Buckingham Palace in 70 years. The Parade was led by the Band of the Irish Guards and took over from 7 Company Coldstream Guards.Changing the Guard is a formal ceremony in which the group of soldiers currently protecting Buckingham Palace are replaced by a new group of soldiers. Elite soldiers have guarded the King or Queen since the reign of Henry VII who made the Royal Body Guard a permanent institution which has spanned over 520 years of history. (Mod)

To mark the historic occasion, just one piece of music was performed as opposed to the usual running mix of regimental marches and pop music.

The Band of the Scots Guards played The King’s Guard March, which was composed in 1904, as it led the new guard from Wellington Barracks until they arrived at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The Ministry of Defence said it was  “only fitting” the Coldstream Guards were involved with Monday’s event as they are the same regiment who ensured the Restoration of the monarchy in England in 1660, placing King Charles II on the throne.

The Changing of the Guard is a formal ceremony in which the group of soldiers protecting Buckingham Palace are replaced by a new unit.

The exchange of duties took place as crowds of mourners continued to arrive at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the Queen.

Well-wishers dropped flowers into the fountain in Green Park near Buckingham Palace.

Flowers and teddy bears, including a stuffed corgi, continue to be laid at the foot of the fountain.

Sylvia Willcox, who laid flowers, remembers watching the coronation on television when she was seven.

She told the PA news agency she wanted to come to the Palace “to pay respects and to see everyone in the same frame of mind”.

She said of the Queen “we’ve always admired her and loved her”.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards also played the national anthem after Charles was named as the new king at the principal proclamation at St James’s Palace on Saturday.

