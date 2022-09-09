God Save the King to be sung for first time at St Paul’s service
The lyrics will be changed following the death of the Queen on Thursday.
The first official rendition of God Save the King will be sung at St Paul’s Cathedral at the end of a memorial service for the Queen.
The lyrics to the national anthem will change from “Queen” to “King” and “her victorious” to “him victorious” to mark that King Charles III has now taken over as monarch.
It comes after crowds spontaneously sang the version of the song outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday as the King arrived with the Queen.
The anthem is also expected to be sung at the Kia Oval on Saturday as the England v South Africa Third Test Match resumes. It was paused on Friday following the Queen’s death.
Members of the royal family are not expected to attend the 6pm service at St Paul’s, which is open to the public and is being broadcast live by the BBC.
Audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.
A total of 2,000 seats have been allocated to the public on a first-come-first-served basis, with all of the wristbands for the evening service being distributed within three hours, a cathedral spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman for the cathedral said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who will deliver a reading at the service, is expected to be joined by Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.