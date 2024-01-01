Jump to content

In Pictures: Eurovision fever hit UK in 2023 as stars rocked Coronation Concert

The Brit Awards and the arrival of the fifth Indiana Jones film were among the other showbiz highlights in the past 12 months.

Monday 01 January 2024 13:02
The Coronation Concert was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Coronation Concert was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Music fans in the UK enjoyed a bumper year in 2023 after Liverpool hosted the ever-popular Eurovision Song Contest while the stars descended on Windsor Castle for a concert to mark the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

The fifth instalment of the popular Indiana Jones film series also arrived while The Rolling Stones produced their first album of original material since 2005.

