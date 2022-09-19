Jump to content

In Pictures: Tears shed as nation mourns with royal family at Queen’s funeral

King Charles and his siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin.

Monday 19 September 2022 12:23
People on The Mall listen to the state funeral (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen’s state funeral has been held at Westminster Abbey, with the grieving royal family, world leaders and representatives of the nation among those witnessing history.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)
The coffin arrives at the state funeral (Hannah McKay/PA)
The King and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen (Danny Lawson/PA)
The late Queen’s children sat in the front row for the service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
King Charles III and his siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

Charles leads the royal family in the procession (Tristan Fewings/PA)
The coffin of the Queen was carried to Westminster Abbey on the state gun carriage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Members of the armed forces and the royal family salute the coffin of the Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
William and Harry walked next to each other as they followed the Queen’s coffin with their cousin Peter Phillips (Emilio Morenatti/PA)
Tens of thousands of mourners filled the capital to pay their last respects.

Members of the public gathered to pay their respects on The Mall (Tim Goode/PA)
The procession of the Queen’s coffin (Jeff Spicer/PA)
The gun carriage was pulled by 98 naval ratings, with more marching behind (Peter Byrne/PA)
The King salutes his mother’s coffin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
People on The Mall listened to a broadcast of the state funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Well-wishers shed tears outside the Abbey (Tim Goode/PA)
Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral.

Charles with the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were at the funeral, but their younger brother Louis was not present (Phil Noble/PA)
George sat between his parents near his great-grandmother’s coffin reading the order of service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seated behind the King and Queen Consort (Gareth Fuller/PA)
US President Joe Biden was among those attending the funeral (Phil Noble/PA)
