Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder
King Charles III was confirmed as monarch during a ceremony at St James’s Palace.
A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents.
Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
So when he sat down during his first Privy Council meeting to sign documents, he gestured for an ornate pen holder to be taken away by an aide.
Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence to the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.
The incident generated comments on social media and lightened the mood on what was a sombre ceremony as Charles reflected on the influence of the late Queen, after he was confirmed monarch during an Accession Council meeting.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.