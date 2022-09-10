Jump to content
Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

King Charles III was confirmed as monarch during a ceremony at St James’s Palace.

Tony Jones
Saturday 10 September 2022 22:27
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
(PA Wire)

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents.

Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.

So when he sat down during his first Privy Council meeting to sign documents, he gestured for an ornate pen holder to be taken away by an aide.

Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence to the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.

The incident generated comments on social media and lightened the mood on what was a sombre ceremony as Charles reflected on the influence of the late Queen, after he was confirmed monarch during an Accession Council meeting.

