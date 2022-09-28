Jump to content

Charles sends message to Canada’s governor-general following storm Fiona

The King said he and the Queen Consort wanted to send their ‘profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada’.

Tony Jones
Wednesday 28 September 2022 12:37
The King sent a message to Canada’s governor-general (Carl De Souza/PA)
The King sent a message to Canada’s governor-general (Carl De Souza/PA)
(PA Wire)

King Charles III has sent a message to Canada’s governor-general expressing his sympathy following the devastating impact of storm Fiona.

In his first message of condolence issued as King, Charles said he and the Queen Consort “wanted to send our profound sympathy” to those affected by the natural disaster.

Canadian troops have been sent to assist the recovery from storm Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces.

After surging north from the Caribbean as a hurricane, Fiona came ashore before dawn on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, battering the provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec with hurricane-strength winds, heavy rains and huge waves.

Charles said in his message to Mary Simon, governor-general of Canada: “My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.

“We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.

“We would also like to express our deep appreciation to the first responders, the military and to community members who are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period.

“Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild.”

