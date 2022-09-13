In Pictures: Charles greeted by cheering crowds as he visits Northern Ireland
The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.
King Charles III and his Queen Consort were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
Charles and Camilla left Edinburgh by jet for George Best Belfast City Airport after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening.
Charles and Camilla travelled to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
The couple went on a walkabout when they first arrived at the castle, shaking hands with some of the flag-waving people.
