Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What will happen stage by stage at the King’s coronation?

The ceremony will feature six different stages when Charles is crowned on Saturday May 6 in Westminster Abbey.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 11 October 2022 18:00
The Queen sits on the St. Edwards Chair, is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury (PA)
The Queen sits on the St. Edwards Chair, is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury (PA)
(PA Archive)

The crowning of a sovereign is one of the most ancient ceremonies, and is deeply religious and steeped in pageantry.

The Crown Jewels’ coronation regalia will play a starring role when the King is crowned on Saturday May 6 next year in Westminster Abbey.

There are six basic phases to the coronation: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture which includes the crowning, the enthronement and the homage.

Here is what is expected to happen at the King’s coronation:

– Recognition

Recommended

This rite dates back to ancient procedures of the Witan – the supreme council of England in Anglo-Saxon times.

The sovereign stands in the theatre – the central space in Westminster Abbey – and turns to show himself “unto the people” at each of the four directions – east, south, west and north.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will proclaim Charles the “undoubted King” and ask the congregation and choir to show their homage and service by crying out “God Save King Charles”, with the order of service urging them to do so with “willingness and joy”.

– Coronation Oath

The form and wording of the oath has varied over the centuries. The King will promise to reign according to law, exercise justice with mercy and maintain the Church of England.

The King, with the Sword of State carried before him, will go to the altar and declare: “The things which I have here before promised, I will perform, and keep. So help me God.” He will kiss the Bible and sign the Oath.

– The Anointing

After the oath, the sovereign is then “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The anointing with holy oil is the central act of the religious ceremony.

The King will remove his crimson robe and sit in King Edward’s chair, which was made in 1300 and has been used by every monarch since 1626, under a canopy of silk or cloth of gold held by four Knights of the Garter.

The archbishop will use the golden eagle-shaped ampulla – which pours the oil from its beak – and the 12th century silver-gilt anointing spoon which is the most ancient treasure of the Crown Jewels, to anoint the King in the form of a cross.

Traditionally the choir sings the anthem Zadok The Priest at the anointing is carried out.

Under the chair is expected to be the Stone of Destiny. The ancient, sacred symbol of Scotland’s monarchy which was once captured by King Edward I of England now only leaves Edinburgh Castle for coronations.

– Investiture including the Crowning

Having been sanctified, the sovereign puts on a sleeveless white garment – the Colobium Sindonis – and then a robe of cloth of gold – the Supertunica.

The King is presented with a jewelled sword and the golden spurs – the symbol of chivalry – and the armills – golden bracelets of sincerity and wisdom.

He will put on the Robe Royal of gold cloth and will be presented with the orb, the coronation ring on the fourth finger of his right hand, the sceptre and the rod.

Then Charles, sitting in King Edward’s Chair, will be crowned by the archbishop with St Edward’s Crown, with the congregation shouting out “God Save the King”.

– Enthroning

After a blessing, the King will go to his throne and be “lifted up into it by the archbishops and bishops, and other peers of the kingdom”.

– Homage

The archbishop, royal blood princes – likely to include the Prince of Wales – and senior peers pay homage to the monarch, placing their hands between the King’s and swearing allegiance, touching the crown and kissing the King’s right hand. The House of Commons does not pay homage.

– The Queen’s Coronation

Camilla as Queen Consort will also be crowned, in a similar but simpler ceremony which follows the Homage.

After Charles’s marriage to Camilla, the royal family’s website added the get-out clause “unless decided otherwise” to the phrase: “A Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

At George VI’s coronation, Queen Elizabeth was anointed and crowned.

She knelt down with the archbishop pouring holy oil on the crown of her head, and the Queen’s Ring was placed on her hand, and her crown on her head.

Recommended

Her coronation crown was made especially for the 1937 coronation and features the famous but controversial Koh-i-noor diamond.

She was presented with a sceptre and the ivory rod with the dove, before rising to sit in her own throne, after bowing “reverently” to her husband.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in