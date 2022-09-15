What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thursday is D-Day +6, or D+6, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

– Thursday September 15

Lying in state:

The lying in state continues its 24-hour access for members of the public.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to continue queuing before walking past the coffin, which sits raised on a catafalque and is draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue, while toilets and water fountains have been provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system is being used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Rest day for the King:

The King will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen’s death – known as “London Bridge” – a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow Charles to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Sandringham:

William and Kate will travel to Sandringham to view floral tributes left at the estate by members of the public.

Thousands of people have visited the Norfolk estate to pay their respects, with tributes having piled up by the Norwich Gates to Sandringham House since news of the Queen’s death was announced last Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Wire)

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Manchester:

Edward and Sophie will travel to Manchester, where they will light a candle in memory of the Queen at the city’s cathedral.

They will also view the floral tributes in St Ann’s Square and view the book of condolence at Manchester’s Central Library.

Princess Royal visits Scotland:

Anne, accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

Barristers pay tribute:

King’s Counsel will take part in a wreath-laying following the death of the Queen.

Senior barristers, now known as KCs instead of QCs after the proclamation of the King, have been invited to dress in robes and court mourning attire, and gather outside the Old Bailey before walking to Gray’s Inn Chapel for the ceremony.