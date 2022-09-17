Jump to content

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Genevieve Holl-Allen
Sunday 18 September 2022 00:01
What will happen today following the death of the Queen? (Chris Jackson/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen? (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

-Lying in State

Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.

As of Saturday night, it is expected to take at least 14 hours from the back of the queue to Westminster Hall.

Heads of state, including both Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin, are expected to join the list of those who have signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

-Further meetings for the King

The King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, alongside the Queen Consort, will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

King Charles, alongside the Queen Consort, will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

-Reflection service for the late monarch

A service of reflection for the Queen at the Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk, Scotland, will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of Her Majesty’s life, being lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.

-A tribute by the Queen Consort

A pre-recorded tribute to the late monarch by the Queen Consort will be broadcast on the BBC shortly before 8pm, in which she is expected to recall the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and say: “I will always remember her smile.”

This will precede the one-minute silence, scheduled for 8pm, during which the public is invited to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

