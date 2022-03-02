Charles praises NHS as he opens £380 million cancer treatment centre

The Prince of Wales has praised the NHS for withstanding the “pressure” of the pandemic as he opened a new facility providing ground-breaking cancer treatment.

Charles paid tribute to the “professionalism” and “resilience” of medical staff as he formally launched the site providing cutting edge Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) and home to one of the largest treatment centres for blood disorders.

The University College Hospital Grafton Way Building in central London is a £380 million project that has been caring for parents since late last year.

Consultant oncologist Dr Yen-Ching Chang, clinical lead for the Proton Beam Therapy service, shows the Prince of Wales equipment used in the treatment (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

After touring part of the building and meeting a young cancer patient midway through her PBT course, the prince gave an impromptu speech before unveiling a plaque to mark his visit.

He told staff, senior figures from University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and private supporters of the Grafton: “It is a remarkable achievement, and for what it’s worth I can only offer my congratulations to all those who played such an important part, let alone all those genius physicists who actually understand how the Proton Beam Therapy works, which is truly remarkable.”

He added: “I so well understand how much… pressure you’ve been under for the last two years or more and quite how you’ve withstood it I don’t know.

“It is a great tribute to your professionalism and your resilience that this has been possible and for all of us who rely and depend on you and your skills we cannot thank you enough.

“And now you have to catch up with the backlog which is the other great worry but I’m sure you will do it.”