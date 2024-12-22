King waves as he leaves Sandringham church service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King has been pictured waving to well-wishers after attending a church service on his Norfolk estate.

Charles left St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in winter sunshine on Sunday morning wearing a brown tweed coat and holding an umbrella.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the King’s cancer treatment is expected to continue into 2025 almost a year after his diagnosis following hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace sources told Sky News that “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year”.

Further details of the King’s condition have not been disclosed, and when the Palace announced the diagnosis in February, it asked for privacy and only confirmed Charles has a “form of cancer”.

He cancelled all face-to-face public duties until April but has since travelled to France for D-Day commemorations, hosted a state visit for the Emperor of Japan and toured Australia and Samoa with the Queen, while undergoing outpatient cancer treatment.

The King and Queen will be hosting many members of their family at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with the Prince of Wales revealing recently 45 people will be “all in one room” at the royal residence.

Princess Beatrice will be joining the celebrations after changing her Christmas travel plans due to medical advice, it is understood.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child due in early spring and were expected to spend the festive period overseas with his family, but after medical advice are understood to have been advised not to travel long distances.

Beatrice’s father the Duke of York – the King’s brother – is staying away from Sandringham amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.