Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charles opens new archway to mark Queen’s jubilee at Braemar Gathering

The Duke of Rothesay cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure

Hannah Carmichael
Saturday 03 September 2022 17:12
Charles and Camilla officially opened the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Jane Barlow/PA)
Charles and Camilla officially opened the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales has officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he arrived at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure as he joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, was not in attendance.

The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence.

Tug-of-war competitors at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The archway, planned by The Prince’s Foundation and The Braemar Royal Highland Society, was constructed using granite stone bases cut from nearby Invercauld Quarry and four timber pillars donated by the Balmoral, Mar Lodge, Invercauld, and Birkhall estates.

Welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay along with the Princess Royal, compere Robert Lovie told the crowd: “Like the rest of the country and the Commonwealth this year we have all taken the greatest of pride in celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Here at Braemar the society has so much to celebrate – bringing together the joy of both Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen and 70 years as patron to the society and this gathering.

“Her Majesty’s remarkable reign and lifelong dedication to the country and the Commonwealth has given us great cause to come together to celebrate.

The Princess Royal (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

“By way of creating a lasting tribute in her jubilee year, the society has built the new jubilee archway in the entrance to this famous field that will forever stand proud to remind us of the Queen and her 70 years of service, along with her love of these games and this beautiful part of Scotland that she has enjoyed throughout her life as her Highland home.

“May we ask His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to relay to Her Majesty at Balmoral Castle that we miss her presence today and send to the Queen our warmest Highland greetings from everyone attending this gathering today.”

Recommended

Camilla and Anne were then each presented with heather posies from 10-year-old Chloe Guy and 12-year-old Cassie Stewart respectively, who are both members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dancing class, before the games got under way.

Crowds from across the globe gathered to watch competitors take part in events such as the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-of-war.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in