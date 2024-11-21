King offers traditional welcome to Indonesian president
Charles held an audience with President Prabowo Subianto at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
The King has welcomed the president of Indonesia to Buckingham Palace with a traditional sembah greeting.
Charles clasped his hands together in front of his face – an Indonesian gesture of respect – as did President Prabowo Subianto.
The pair also shook hands at they chatted in the Palace’s 1844 Room.
The president, who was wearing a traditional black hat, was visiting the monarch for an audience on Thursday morning.
It is one of a number of greetings that Charles has carried out this week, including welcoming the Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario to the royal residence on Wednesday.
On Tuesday evening, the monarch and the Queen hosted a glittering reception for hundreds of guests at the annual Diplomatic Corps reception.