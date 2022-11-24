Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charles tells Indonesian President he is ‘saddened’ by earthquake disaster

The earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.

Tony Jones
Thursday 24 November 2022 17:12
King Charles III has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia (Aaron Chown/PA)
King Charles III has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck his country.

Charles said he and the Queen Consort we’re “saddened” to hear about the tragic loss of life especially the number of young people who have died following the natural disaster.

Earlier this week the earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.

Cianjur in West Java was hit by the 5.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey data.

In his message to President Joko Widodo, Charles said: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and injuries following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java.

Recommended

“It is particularly upsetting to know how many young lives have been cut short, and our hearts go out to all those families who have lost their loved ones.

“I can only begin to imagine how challenging it must be for those responding to this appalling disaster.

“Their expertise and commitment to supporting others is truly inspiring and I particularly wanted to send my most heartfelt thoughts and condolences to all those who have been affected.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in