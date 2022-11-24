Charles tells Indonesian President he is ‘saddened’ by earthquake disaster
The earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.
The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck his country.
Charles said he and the Queen Consort we’re “saddened” to hear about the tragic loss of life especially the number of young people who have died following the natural disaster.
Earlier this week the earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.
Cianjur in West Java was hit by the 5.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey data.
In his message to President Joko Widodo, Charles said: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and injuries following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java.
“It is particularly upsetting to know how many young lives have been cut short, and our hearts go out to all those families who have lost their loved ones.
“I can only begin to imagine how challenging it must be for those responding to this appalling disaster.
“Their expertise and commitment to supporting others is truly inspiring and I particularly wanted to send my most heartfelt thoughts and condolences to all those who have been affected.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.