What the papers say – December 24

Further developments in the UK Government’s reaction to new gender reforms in Scotland headlines the Christmas Eve papers.

The iweekend says the UK is heading for a “clash” on the issue as ministers consider blocking the law, which make it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The Daily Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come out in favour of changing the law in England to allow trans people to self-declare their gender.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror lead with King Charles promising to build on the Queen’s legacy in his first Christmas speech.

The Sun says the Duke of York is being evicted from Buckingham Palace.

Elsewhere, The Times reports over-50s are being encouraged to end early retirement over fears of the impact the practice is having on Britain’s economic recovery.

The collapse in NHS emergency care has contributed to more than 15,000 excess deaths, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail says health service bosses are under fire for spending money on “woke non-jobs” as workers strike for better pay.

The FT Weekend reports China is battling “250 million Covid cases” as the virus surges through the population after the lifting of restrictions.

And the Daily Star says Russian hackers have launched an “offensive” against artist Banksy.