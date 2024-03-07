King welcomes Jamaican diplomat to Buckingham Palace

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has held an audience with the High Commissioner of Jamaica.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, met Alexander Williams, who was joined by his wife Carol Watson-Williams, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Charles is currently King of Jamaica, but the country’s prime minister Andrew Holness is pushing ahead with plans to make the realm a republic.

The Jamaican government announced in February that it had begun the first step in the legislative process of constitutional reform, with the preparation of the Constitution of Jamaica (Amendment of Section 61) Bill.

It said establishing Jamaica as a republic would be a priority over the coming year.

The King has postponed all public-facing engagements while he continues his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, but he has been carrying out audiences and desk duties behind Palace walls.

High commissioners and ambassadors based in London have a customary audience with the monarch shortly after taking up their role.