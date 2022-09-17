Jump to content

What the papers say – September 17

The ever-growing queue of mourners continues to dominate the front pages.

PA Reporter
Saturday 17 September 2022 02:11
What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are led by the Queen’s children standing guard at her coffin.

The Sun reports King Charles, his siblings and the people of Britain came together in the sombre vigil on Friday night to “say farewell”.

The same story features on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, with the latter carrying the headline: “One Nation.”

The wait-time for mourners to pay their respects stretched to 24 hours on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Star says the wait was so long a second queue was formed of people waiting to join the main queue.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports human rights defenders have slammed plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the Queen.

And the FT Weekend says the pound has hit a 37-year low against the US dollar.

