King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The monarch will unveil a statue of the late Queen in York Minster.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 02 November 2022 11:29
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.

Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.

The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.

The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.

The late Queen chose the final design of the statue herself and the figure is carved out of Lepine stone.

The unveiling was due to take place in late September but was postponed due to the royal mourning period following the Queen’s death.

During the away days to Yorkshire, Charles will visit the head office of supermarket chain Morrisons in Bradford in West Yorkshire.

He will hear about the firm’s approach to helping customers with the cost-of-living crisis and view the fresh food counters.

He will also attend a reception for young leaders at Bradford City Hall.

In Leeds, West Yorkshire, the King will be shown a number of The World Reimagined Globes on display as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

He will also meet members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community, and tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition.

In York, Charles and Camilla will attend a ceremony at Micklegate Bar – one of four principal gates to the city – where, as is tradition, the sovereign will be officially welcomed to the city by sword and mace bearers.

After the statue unveiling in York Minster, the pair will travel to Doncaster, South Yorkshire, to confer its status as a city.

Eight places won coveted city status as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee.

