Charles and Camilla attend Windsor service ahead of Christmas Day with the Queen

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a service at St George’s Chapel ahead of spending Christmas Day with the Queen.

The couple were joined at the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Camilla, dressed in a blue and turquoise chequered jacket and matching hat, wished a “Happy Christmas” to members of the press as the couple walked to the chapel.

It is understood the Queen’s absence from the service is a personal choice and follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

Sophie and Edward were accompanied by their daughter Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn.

The royals were greeted at the entrance by the Dean of Windsor before moving inside for the morning service.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by the Dean of Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The service, which is ticketed, was attended by residents of the Windsor estate and members of the chapel congregation.

The Queen is expected to be joined at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day by Charles and Camilla, having shelved her customary trip to Sandringham as a “precautionary” measure amid rising coronavirus cases.

It is understood Charles and Camilla, along with Edward and Sophie, will join the monarch for lunch.

The Dean of Windsor welcomes the Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas in Norfolk, and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

This is the 95-year-old monarch’s first festive period without the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April.

Coronavirus restrictions at the time meant the Queen was forced to sit alone in St George’s Chapel for his funeral service.

The Queen’s address to the nation will be broadcast across multiple channels at 3pm.