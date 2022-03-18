Gay couple subjected to homophobic abuse on late night bus

A same sex couple have been subjected to homophobic abuse by a gang of youths on bus, police said.

Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted on the late night bus service in Cheltenham last week by four or five teenagers.

Gloucestershire Police believe the couple, who had been to a drag event in the town, were targeted because Mr McDonnell was dressed in drag.

Officers said the pair were subjected to homophobic abuse by the youths on the top deck of the No 10 bus as it travelled from Cheltenham to Gloucester on the evening of March 12.

Daniel McDonnell was wearing this drag outfit when he and his partner Giles Norton were subjected to homophobic abuse on a bus in Cheltenham (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

The bus driver was alerted to the incident and stopped on Shurdington Road so that the victims could get off.

The group, who made various comments towards the couple, were described as being white, all males, in their late teens and one of them was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Police said the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

Pc Steph Lawrence, county hate crime co-ordinator, said: “Gloucestershire is a welcoming, friendly and diverse county and we will not tolerate hate in any of its forms.

“We will work hard to address it, with the help of our partner agencies across the county.

“As a force we have a four-year strategic plan in place to tackle hate, we encourage all victims of these crimes to come forward and report either to us, or Gloucestershire Victim Support.

“We also encourage people not to be bystanders and report on behalf of others.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to get in touch and CCTV enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.