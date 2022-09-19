Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Former PMs united in grief at Queen’s funeral

The six living former prime ministers attended the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

David Hughes
Monday 19 September 2022 14:36
(left to right, from front) Former prime ministers Sir John Major and his wife Lady Norma Major, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah Brown, David Cameron and his wife Samanatha Cameron, arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(left to right, from front) Former prime ministers Sir John Major and his wife Lady Norma Major, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah Brown, David Cameron and his wife Samanatha Cameron, arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen’s former prime ministers were among the mourners at the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major and their spouses were seated together for the service.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Theresa May and her husband Sir Philip, David Cameron and his wife Samantha, Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah, Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie and Sir John Major and his wife Norma attended the Queen’s funeral (Ben Stansall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cherie Blair was seen chatting to Mr Brown, who was seated next to her, despite the bitter feuding of the New Labour era.

During Sir Tony’s final conference as Labour leader in 2006, his wife was reported to have called Mr Brown – then the chancellor with designs on the premiership – a liar, something she denied.

Recommended

Cherie Blair chats to Gordon Brown in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

In his own speech following the row, Sir Tony thanked his wife for her support over the years, adding: “I mean, I don’t have to worry about her running off with the bloke next door.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in