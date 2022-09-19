Former PMs united in grief at Queen’s funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen’s former prime ministers were among the mourners at the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major and their spouses were seated together for the service.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Theresa May and her husband Sir Philip, David Cameron and his wife Samantha, Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah, Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie and Sir John Major and his wife Norma attended the Queen’s funeral (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Wire)

Cherie Blair was seen chatting to Mr Brown, who was seated next to her, despite the bitter feuding of the New Labour era.

During Sir Tony’s final conference as Labour leader in 2006, his wife was reported to have called Mr Brown – then the chancellor with designs on the premiership – a liar, something she denied.

Cherie Blair chats to Gordon Brown in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

In his own speech following the row, Sir Tony thanked his wife for her support over the years, adding: “I mean, I don’t have to worry about her running off with the bloke next door.”