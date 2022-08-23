Police chief appeals to ‘criminal fraternity’ to help identify girl’s killer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Merseyside Police have urged criminals to turn in the killer of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool, saying her shooting “crosses every single boundary”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died in hospital on Monday after a gunman forced his way into her home on Kingsheath Avenue and fired at a man he had been pursuing.

The attack came exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the city, in nearby Croxteth.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to “members of the criminal fraternity” to “examine their consciences” and identify Olivia’s killer.

“They will have vital information that can help us,” she said.

“The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars.”

Ms Kennedy also warned against a “no-grass” culture taking hold in the community, pledging to protect those who spoke to the police.

Flowers are left near the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“If people are frightened to come forward, we can have those conversations in confidence,” she said.

“Please come forward and let us work with you, so that you can feel confident to give us that information and not feel frightened around the reprisals.”

Investigators believe the attacker chased a 35-year-old man into the house, who had tried to escape through the open front door.

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, attempted to block the gunman from getting in, prompting him to fire into the property.

One bullet hit Cheryl in the wrist and Olivia, who was standing directly behind her, in the chest.

We've had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest. Don't think that because of the excellent response we've already had, that people don't need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen

The nine-year-old was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police officers, where she died of her injuries. Her mother is recovering at a separate hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen urged the attacker to “recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family” and hand himself in.

He added that local residents were “rightly and understandably frightened” but were cooperating with the police.

“We’ve had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest,” he continued.

“Don’t think that because of the excellent response we’ve already had, that people don’t need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward.”