Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenage girl found dead with serious injuries in Cheshire park

Police are appealing for information after the girl was found on Saturday afternoon.

Laura Parnaby
Sunday 12 February 2023 11:22
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenage girl has been found dead with serious injuries in a Cheshire park and police are appealing for information.

Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, north-west England, at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl.

Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her relatives have been told, and formal identification will take place in the coming days.

A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Recommended

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller said police are pursuing “numerous lines of inquiry”, but they do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

He said: “I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause, and I am aware that there are rumours circulating online, however, I would urge people not to speculate.

“We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident.

“At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.

“As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3pm.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Recommended

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in