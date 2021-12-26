Runner completes Christmas Day ultra-marathon dressed as Mrs Claus
Tracy Halligan ran 50km (31 miles) through Warrington, Cheshire.
While most people were opening presents and preparing their festive lunch, one woman spent Christmas Day running an ultra-marathon to raise money for a children’s charity.
Tracy Halligan, nicknamed “Tinsel Tracy” by her supporters, spent more than six hours running the 50km (31 miles) through Warrington Cheshire in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Charity
The 51-year-old began her run at 5am on Christmas morning in a specially made Mrs Christmas outfit. She was joined by several other runners during the feat.
Ms Halligan said: “I got up at about 3.30am and began 90 minutes later.
“I did a similar event last year and again saw the sun rise, which was fantastic. It wasn’t as cold this time and I finished just before midday after a few breaks in between.”
Ms Halligan said she was crying as she crossed the finish line, adding it was “such a lovely feeling and very rewarding and emotional”.
She added: “Christmas is a magical time but it’s also a challenging time for some people too.
“If I made people smile then it was all worthwhile. I’ve been blown away by all the support and will definitely be doing it again next year, even bigger and better.
“Thank-you to everyone who has supported me.”
After recovering in a hot bath, she was able to end her Christmas Day by having a meal with her boyfriend.
To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracy-Anne-Halligan1
