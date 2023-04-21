Provisional May 5 council election declaration times

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here is a list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on May 4 in England, with results expected from the early hours of the following day.

The list contains 230 local authorities and has been arranged alphabetically and chronologically.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change. They all relate to Friday May 5.

ALPHABETICAL

1 Amber Valley 19:002 Arun 16:303 Ashfield 05:004 Ashford 16:005 Babergh 17:006 Barnsley 15:007 Basildon 01:308 Basingstoke & Deane 17:009 Bassetlaw 04:3010 Bath & North East Somerset 05:0011 Bedford 19:0012 Blaby 16:0013 Blackburn with Darwen 13:3014 Blackpool 14:3015 Bolsover 17:0016 Bolton 04:0017 Boston 03:0018 Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 18:0019 Bracknell Forest 13:0020 Bradford 16:3021 Braintree 04:0022 Breckland 15:0023 Brentwood 02:0024 Brighton & Hove 17:0025 Broadland 13:0026 Bromsgrove 16:0027 Broxbourne 00:3028 Broxtowe 16:3029 Burnley 13:3030 Bury 17:0031 Calderdale 15:0032 Cambridge 16:0033 Cannock Chase 13:0034 Canterbury 15:0035 Castle Point 01:0036 Central Bedfordshire 17:0037 Charnwood 17:0038 Chelmsford 17:0039 Cherwell 17:0040 Cheshire East 19:3041 Cheshire West & Chester 18:0042 Chesterfield 16:0043 Chichester 16:3044 Chorley 02:0045 Colchester 03:1546 Cotswold 03:3047 Coventry 04:0048 Crawley 14:0049 Dacorum 04:3050 Darlington 15:0051 Dartford 17:0052 Derby 17:0053 Derbyshire Dales 15:0054 Dover 16:0055 Dudley 03:3056 Eastbourne 17:0057 East Cambridgeshire 14:3058 East Devon 14:0059 East Hampshire 17:3060 East Hertfordshire 05:0061 Eastleigh 03:0062 East Lindsey 09:0063 East Riding of Yorkshire 18:0064 East Staffordshire 14:0065 East Suffolk 18:0066 Elmbridge 16:3067 Epping Forest 15:0068 Epsom & Ewell 17:0069 Erewash 15:0070 Exeter 02:3071 Fenland 14:0072 Folkestone & Hythe 13:3073 Forest of Dean 15:0074 Fylde 17:0075 Gateshead 12:3076 Gedling 17:3077 Gravesham 16:0078 Great Yarmouth 16:0079 Guildford 18:0080 Halton 01:3081 Harborough 16:0082 Harlow 01:3083 Hart 02:3084 Hartlepool 01:3085 Havant 02:0086 Herefordshire 12:0087 Hertsmere 03:3088 High Peak 17:3089 Hinckley & Bosworth 04:3090 Horsham 17:0091 Hyndburn 14:0092 Ipswich 02:0093 King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 18:0094 Kingston-upon-Hull 02:4595 Kirklees 15:0096 Knowsley 14:0097 Lancaster 18:0098 Leeds 17:0099 Leicester 17:00100 Lewes 17:00101 Lichfield 14:00102 Lincoln 02:30103 Liverpool 17:00104 Luton 17:00105 Maidstone 13:30106 Maldon 14:00107 Malvern Hills 16:00108 Manchester 12:30109 Mansfield 14:00110 Medway 06:30111 Melton 16:00112 Mid Devon 18:00113 Middlesbrough 15:00114 Mid Suffolk 16:00115 Mid Sussex 19:00116 Milton Keynes 15:00117 Mole Valley 17:00118 Newark & Sherwood 14:00119 Newcastle-upon-Tyne 02:00120 New Forest 18:00121 North Devon 04:00122 North East Derbyshire 16:00123 North East Lincolnshire 02:30124 North Hertfordshire 15:30125 North Kesteven 17:00126 North Lincolnshire 03:00127 North Norfolk 04:00128 North Somerset 16:00129 North Tyneside 13:00130 North Warwickshire 13:30131 North West Leicestershire 03:00132 Norwich 14:30133 Nottingham 16:00134 Oadby & Wigston 15:30135 Oldham 16:00136 Pendle 15:30137 Peterborough 03:00138 Plymouth 04:00139 Portsmouth 02:00140 Preston 14:30141 Reading 03:30142 Redcar & Cleveland 16:00143 Redditch 02:00144 Reigate & Banstead 14:30145 Ribble Valley 16:00146 Rochdale 16:00147 Rochford 02:00148 Rossendale 12:00149 Rother 18:00150 Rugby 14:00151 Runnymede 13:00152 Rushcliffe 16:30153 Rushmoor 01:00154 Rutland 16:00155 Salford 03:15156 Sandwell 02:30157 Sefton 02:30158 Sevenoaks 15:00159 Sheffield 16:00160 Slough 15:00161 Solihull 13:00162 Southampton 17:00163 South Derbyshire 18:00164 Southend-on-Sea 04:00165 South Gloucestershire 06:00166 South Hams 16:00167 South Holland 03:00168 South Kesteven 06:00169 South Norfolk 13:00170 South Oxfordshire 16:30171 South Ribble 18:00172 South Staffordshire 14:00173 South Tyneside 01:00174 Spelthorne 17.45175 Stafford 15:00176 Staffordshire Moorlands 17:30177 St Albans 16:00178 Stevenage 02:30179 Stockport 16:30180 Stockton-on-Tees 17:00181 Stoke-on-Trent 06:00182 Stratford-on-Avon 13:00183 Sunderland 01:30184 Surrey Heath 15:00185 Swale 17:00186 Swindon 16:30187 Tameside 06:00188 Tamworth 02:00189 Tandridge 15:00190 Teignbridge 13:30191 Telford & Wrekin 05:00192 Tendring 05:00193 Test Valley 18:00194 Tewkesbury 14:00195 Thanet 18:00196 Three Rivers 16:00197 Thurrock 02:00198 Tonbridge & Malling 16:00199 Torbay 14:00200 Torridge 14:00201 Trafford 18:00202 Tunbridge Wells 15:00203 Uttlesford 17:00204 Vale of White Horse 16:00205 Wakefield 17:30206 Walsall 13:30207 Warwick 14:00208 Watford 14:00209 Waverley 18:00210 Wealden 15:00211 Welwyn Hatfield 14:00212 West Berkshire 18:00213 West Devon 15:00214 West Lancashire 15:30215 West Lindsey 05:30216 West Oxfordshire 16:00217 West Suffolk 15:00218 Wigan 16:00219 Winchester 18:00220 Windsor & Maidenhead Royal 05:00221 Wirral 16:00222 Woking 16:00223 Wokingham 15:00224 Wolverhampton 17:00225 Worcester 02:45226 Worthing 12:30227 Wychavon 15:00228 Wyre 17:00229 Wyre Forest 17:00230 York 20:00

CHRONOLOGICAL

Broxbourne 00:30Castle Point 01:00Rushmoor 01:00South Tyneside 01:00Basildon 01:30Halton 01:30Harlow 01:30Hartlepool 01:30Sunderland 01:30Brentwood 02:00Chorley 02:00Havant 02:00Ipswich 02:00Newcastle-upon-Tyne 02:00Portsmouth 02:00Redditch 02:00Rochford 02:00Tamworth 02:00Thurrock 02:00Exeter 02:30Hart 02:30Lincoln 02:30North East Lincolnshire 02:30Sandwell 02:30Sefton 02:30Stevenage 02:30Kingston-upon-Hull 02:45Worcester 02:45Boston 03:00Eastleigh 03:00North Lincolnshire 03:00North West Leicestershire 03:00Peterborough 03:00South Holland 03:00Colchester 03:15Salford 03:15Cotswold 03:30Dudley 03:30Hertsmere 03:30Reading 03:30Bolton 04:00Braintree 04:00Coventry 04:00North Devon 04:00North Norfolk 04:00Plymouth 04:00Southend-on-Sea 04:00Bassetlaw 04:30Dacorum 04:30Hinckley & Bosworth 04:30Ashfield 05:00Bath & North East Somerset 05:00East Hertfordshire 05:00Telford & Wrekin 05:00Tendring 05:00Windsor & Maidenhead Royal 05:00West Lindsey 05:30South Gloucestershire 06:00South Kesteven 06:00Stoke-on-Trent 06:00Tameside 06:00Medway 06:30East Lindsey 09:00Herefordshire 12:00Rossendale 12:00Gateshead 12:30Manchester 12:30Worthing 12:30Bracknell Forest 13:00Broadland 13:00Cannock Chase 13:00North Tyneside 13:00Runnymede 13:00Solihull 13:00South Norfolk 13:00Stratford-on-Avon 13:00Blackburn with Darwen 13:30Burnley 13:30Folkestone & Hythe 13:30Maidstone 13:30North Warwickshire 13:30Teignbridge 13:30Walsall 13:30Crawley 14:00East Devon 14:00East Staffordshire 14:00Fenland 14:00Hyndburn 14:00Knowsley 14:00Lichfield 14:00Maldon 14:00Mansfield 14:00Newark & Sherwood 14:00Rugby 14:00South Staffordshire 14:00Tewkesbury 14:00Torbay 14:00Torridge 14:00Warwick 14:00Watford 14:00Welwyn Hatfield 14:00Blackpool 14:30East Cambridgeshire 14:30Norwich 14:30Preston 14:30Reigate & Banstead 14:30Barnsley 15:00Breckland 15:00Calderdale 15:00Canterbury 15:00Darlington 15:00Derbyshire Dales 15:00Epping Forest 15:00Erewash 15:00Forest of Dean 15:00Kirklees 15:00Middlesbrough 15:00Milton Keynes 15:00Sevenoaks 15:00Slough 15:00Stafford 15:00Surrey Heath 15:00Tandridge 15:00Tunbridge Wells 15:00Wealden 15:00West Devon 15:00West Suffolk 15:00Wokingham 15:00Wychavon 15:00North Hertfordshire 15:30Oadby & Wigston 15:30Pendle 15:30West Lancashire 15:30Ashford 16:00Blaby 16:00Bromsgrove 16:00Cambridge 16:00Chesterfield 16:00Dover 16:00Gravesham 16:00Great Yarmouth 16:00Harborough 16:00Malvern Hills 16:00Melton 16:00Mid Suffolk 16:00North East Derbyshire 16:00North Somerset 16:00Nottingham 16:00Oldham 16:00Redcar & Cleveland 16:00Ribble Valley 16:00Rochdale 16:00Rutland 16:00Sheffield 16:00South Hams 16:00St Albans 16:00Three Rivers 16:00Tonbridge & Malling 16:00Vale of White Horse 16:00West Oxfordshire 16:00Wigan 16:00Wirral 16:00Woking 16:00Arun 16:30Bradford 16:30Broxtowe 16:30Chichester 16:30Elmbridge 16:30Rushcliffe 16:30South Oxfordshire 16:30Stockport 16:30Swindon 16:30Babergh 17:00Basingstoke & Deane 17:00Bolsover 17:00Brighton & Hove 17:00Bury 17:00Central Bedfordshire 17:00Charnwood 17:00Chelmsford 17:00Cherwell 17:00Dartford 17:00Derby 17:00Eastbourne 17:00Epsom & Ewell 17:00Fylde 17:00Horsham 17:00Leeds 17:00Leicester 17:00Lewes 17:00Liverpool 17:00Luton 17:00Mole Valley 17:00North Kesteven 17:00Southampton 17:00Stockton-on-Tees 17:00Swale 17:00Uttlesford 17:00Wolverhampton 17:00Wyre Forest 17:00Wyre 17:00East Hampshire 17:30Gedling 17:30High Peak 17:30Staffordshire Moorlands 17:30Wakefield 17:30Spelthorne 17:45Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 18:00Cheshire West & Chester 18:00East Riding of Yorkshire 18:00East Suffolk 18:00Guildford 18:00King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 18:00Lancaster 18:00Mid Devon 18:00New Forest 18:00Rother 18:00South Derbyshire 18:00South Ribble 18:00Test Valley 18:00Thanet 18:00Trafford 18:00Waverley 18:00West Berkshire 18:00Winchester 18:00Amber Valley 19:00Bedford 19:00Mid Sussex 19:00Cheshire East 19:30York 20:00