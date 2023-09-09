In Pictures: Retro racers put pedal to the metal at Goodwood Revival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Motoring enthusiasts young and old have taken part in this year’s Goodwood Revival.

Revellers and racers, many in period costume, enjoyed temperatures of around 29C at the Motor Circuit in Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex on Saturday for the second of three days celebrating vintage cars and fashion.

The Revival celebrates the 40s, 50s and 60s, and features competitions out on the tracks as well as a number of vintage attractions.

One of the highlights of the event is the Settrington Cup, a two-part race that takes place on Saturday and Sunday which sees children aged four to 10 compete in Austin J40 pedal cars.