In Pictures: Retro racers put pedal to the metal at Goodwood Revival
Motoring enthusiasts young and old have flocked to the retro-themed festival in Chichester, West Sussex.
Revellers and racers, many in period costume, enjoyed temperatures of around 29C at the Motor Circuit in Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex on Saturday for the second of three days celebrating vintage cars and fashion.
The Revival celebrates the 40s, 50s and 60s, and features competitions out on the tracks as well as a number of vintage attractions.
One of the highlights of the event is the Settrington Cup, a two-part race that takes place on Saturday and Sunday which sees children aged four to 10 compete in Austin J40 pedal cars.