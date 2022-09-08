Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen understood burdens of a life in uniform better than most – defence chief

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said the relationship between the Queen and the armed forces was ‘deeply personal’.

Josh Payne
Thursday 08 September 2022 23:18
The Queen inspects troops during a visit to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Queen inspects troops during a visit to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Queen “understood better than most the burdens and the glory of a life in uniform”, the Chief of the Defence Staff has said as he paid tribute following her death.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said service personnel “must perform their final duty to a much-loved sovereign” in the coming days, adding: “We do so with admiration and gratitude.”

In a statement posted on the Ministry of Defence’s Twitter page on Thursday evening, he said: “On behalf of our armed forces, I would like to express our condolences to His Majesty the King, and to the royal family.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said the Queen’s relationship with the armed forces was “deeply personal” (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

“The relationship between the Queen and the armed forces was deeply personal.

Recommended

“Through her own service in the Second World War, and as the wife, mother, and grandmother of service personnel, the Queen understood better than most the burdens and the glory of life in uniform.

“In the coming days, our sailors, soldiers and aviators must perform their final duty to a much-loved sovereign. We do so with admiration and gratitude.

“For those of us who have the privilege to now wear the King’s uniform, there remains no greater honour than to serve our Crown and country.”

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston also paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was a “pillar of strength to all who have been privileged to serve her”.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, he said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that the Royal Air Force and Royal Auxiliary Air Force mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“During her long and glorious reign, she has been the embodiment of a life dedicated to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth, and for that has been admired by millions around the world.

“Her Majesty, as head of the Armed Forces, has been a constant source of inspiration and a pillar of strength to all who have been privileged to serve her.

Recommended

“Those who had the honour of meeting Her Majesty will never forget their interaction and the deep sense of pride they felt in that moment.

“On behalf of everyone in the Royal Air Force, serving, retired, and their families, I offer our deepest condolences to His Majesty The King and The Royal Family.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in