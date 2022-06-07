Children with toys carried to safety as migrant crossings resume

The arrivals on Tuesday are anticipated to take the total for the year so far to over 10,000.

Flora Thompson
Tuesday 07 June 2022 13:10
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Children clutching teddy bears were carried ashore as the number of migrants who crossed the Channel to the UK is thought to have exceeded 10,000 for the year so far.

A young girl in a woollen hat with a toy tucked into her life jacket, as well as a baby sucking a dummy and holding onto a teddy, were among several children seen as part of a large group arriving in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.

Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with the latest arrivals likely to have pushed the total for the year to date over 10,000.

Children were among a large number of people seen arriving in Dover on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

As it stands, 9,988 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies since the start of 2022, according to analysis of provisional Government figures by the PA news agency.

Recommended

The numbers for Tuesdays crossings will not be confirmed until Wednesday, when the Ministry of Defence is expected to publish the latest official data.

A total of 28,526 people made the crossing in 2021, compared with 8,466 in 2020, 1,843 in 2019 and 299 in 2018, according to official figures.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in