Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Premature babies no more likely to underperform by end of school – study

The study defines pre-term births as those before 37 weeks and very pre-term births as those before 32 weeks of pregnancy.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 17 August 2022 18:00
A new-born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A new-born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Children born pre-term are at no greater risk of underperforming by the end of secondary school than those who arrive at full-term unless they were very premature, a study suggests.

Despite premature babies being more likely to go on to have poorer attainment in primary education, this trend only continues up to the age of 16 for those born earlier than 32 weeks, the research found.

The study, by researchers Dr Neora Alterman and Maria Quigley and published in the journal Plos One, used data on children born in England from 2000-2001 who were surveyed in the population-based UK Millennium Cohort Study.

It defines pre-term births as those before 37 weeks and very pre-term births as those before 32 weeks of pregnancy.

Of 11,695 children in that sample, the authors analysed data on attainment in primary school at age 11 for 6,950 pupils, and information on secondary school attainment at age 16 for 7,131 pupils.

Recommended

At the end of primary school, children born very pre-term were more than twice as likely not achieve the expected level in English and maths as those born full-term, and all premature babies were more likely to underperform, the researchers say.

An exam in progress at Pittville High School, Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

But at the end of secondary school, only children born before 32 weeks were at any increased risk of failing to pass five GCSEs, according to the study.

60% in this group did not reach that benchmark, compared with 45.2% among the total sample, the researchers say.

They added that further studies were needed to confirm the result.

The authors, both of both of Oxford Population Health, conclude that children born very prematurely may benefit from screening for cognitive and language difficulties prior to school entry.

Recommended

They added: “Our study showed that birth at any gestational age earlier than full term was associated with poorer attainment at the end of primary school.

“However, at the end of compulsory education, these pupils had similar outcomes to their peers, except for pupils born at less than 32 weeks, who remained at risk of low attainment.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in