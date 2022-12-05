Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Children affected by domestic abuse given automatic victim status

Under the updated legal guidance, children will get automatic access to support such as mental health and safeguarding services.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 05 December 2022 00:01
Under updated legal guidance, children will get automatic access to support such as mental health and safeguarding services (Jon Challicom/NSPCC/PA)
Under updated legal guidance, children will get automatic access to support such as mental health and safeguarding services (Jon Challicom/NSPCC/PA)
(PA Media)

Children who have been affected by domestic abuse will be treated as victims regardless of whether they were present during violent incidents, the CPS has announced.

Under the updated legal guidance, children will get automatic access to support such as mental health and safeguarding services.

Prosecutors will also be asked to specifically consider the impact domestic abuse has on children when making a charging decision.

Growing up in a violent and toxic home has a hugely damaging and long-lasting impact on children

Kate Brown, CPS

This will include speaking to schools or Child Services to support evidence of long-term abuse.

Recommended

Kate Brown, CPS domestic abuse lead, said that growing up in a violent or toxic home has a “long-lasting” impact on children.

“Growing up in a violent and toxic home has a hugely damaging and long-lasting impact on children,” she said.

“Today’s guidance, which recognises them as victims, not only offers them automatic support but means the effect on them is considered as part of the justice process.

“There’s no doubt that having a clear understanding of the family dynamic and how a young victim may respond to the criminal justice process, will help us bring more abusers to court.”

She added that domestic abuse represents a third of all crime referred to the CPS.

“Domestic abuse represents a third of all crime referred to the CPS and working with police and partners, we are dedicated to improving every aspect of how these cases are handled so victims can come forward with confidence,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in