Covid testing for fully vaccinated arriving in Scotland to be scrapped
The new easing of testing measures were agreed following a cross-UK meeting between governments on Monday.
Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to test for coronavirus when they arrive in Scotland
This new easing of Covid measures will come into force from 4am on February 11.
Children under the age of 18 will continue to be treated as fully vaccinated when travelling, according to the Scottish Government.
Those arriving into the country will still be required to wear face masks and to fill in a passenger locator form for track and trace purposes.
Non-vaccinated people will continue to be asked to take pre-departure tests and a PCR test on, or before, day two, and they will no longer have to take a test on day eight.
The new easing of measures were agreed following a cross-UK meeting between governments on Monday.
Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “These measures will significantly open up international travel and were agreed on a UK wide basis.
“The measures will be extremely welcome for the Scottish tourism and aviation sectors, encouraging travel from our airports.
“While this is a positive step which will be welcomed by many we believe further surveillance measures will be necessary across all nations – as intelligence will help in terms of variants of concern.
“It was agreed further work to take this forward will be carried out over the coming weeks.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.