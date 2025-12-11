Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TWO CHILDREN could make legal history in a High Court case to fight the closure of their nursery.

Child X, four, and Child Y, three, will be the youngest children to bring an action under the 1989 Children Act.

They argue that their local council is in breach of Part III of the Act, which includes a responsibility on the council to consult them before closing the nursery. Although the cases are in their name, the action is being brought through their parents.

Lawyers are taking the children’s cases to a judicial review in October against Barnet council in north London, which runs the Kingswood nursery in Finchley.

Parents were told of the proposed closure of the nursery, run by the social services department for children with special needs, in January. The Conservative-controlled council said the children would be moved to other nurseries.

The announcement left the children facing a move to less pleasant surroundings than Kingswood, a rambling Edwardian house. Susan Eskinazi, the children's solicitor, said: 'They obviously want the site. It's a lovely large detached house in substantial grounds.'

For the 34 children attending Kingswood, it was ideal, she said: 'The majority of them come from council estates. It's wonderful for them to get off those estates.'

Child X, who suffers from a rare muscle-wasting disease, came to the nursery two years ago when her mother had a stroke.

Her mother said: 'I was unable to walk or do anything for myself. I've had to rely on them and they have become very important to me. The nursery became her mother. It's in a nice area. It takes the kids away from their usual environment. To put these children back into that environment is so wrong.'

Child Y is hyperactive and lives on the 14th floor of a tower block. His mother is a single parent and has also come to rely on Kingswood. She said it would be disastrous if the nursery closed. 'It's like a home from home. It's a relief to have the children go there.'

The parents claim Conservative councillors first decided to close the nursery in June last year in a party group meeting. They say they were not properly consulted; their children's needs were not taken into account in line with the Children Act; and the council's complaints procedure was not followed properly. They also allege the council was acting beyond its powers in making the decision on cost grounds alone.

After parents threatened to take out an injunction, Barnet council agreed last month to wait until after the court case before moving any children from the nursery or trying to sell it. The council told the High Court no decision had been made to close the nursery.

But according to the parents, Kingswood's closure was agreed in February as part of a detailed cuts proposal put to the social services committee and passed by councillors.

A council press release issued in May stated that Kingswood would close, as decided by the council earlier that year. Yet now, a council spokeswoman says the February decision was to approve budgetary proposals in principle. It did not necessarily mean the proposed closure of Kingswood would happen. The council is now consulting parents on the nursery's future.

Barbara Langstone, chairman of the social services committee, refused to comment, arguing the case was sub judice.

(Photograph omitted)