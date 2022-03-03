Children of murdered man and woman thank well-wishers for support

The children of a man and woman stabbed to death in Gloucestershire have thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

Clive and Valerie Warrington, who were divorced, were found dead at two separate addresses on Wednesday morning.

The body of Mr Warrington, 67, was found after reports of a serious assault in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at around 6.25am.

Mrs Warrington, his ex-wife, 73, was found a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, which is about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

They had both suffered stab wounds.

We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the two murders and remains in police custody.

On Thursday, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s children said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.

“We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us.

“We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family.”

Gloucestershire Police has said the two victims and the suspect were known to one another and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.