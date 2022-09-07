London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London Marylebone railway station has been closed due to a problem with a tunnel.

National Rail Enquiries said no trains will enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday morning.

Chiltern Railways, which serves the station, told passengers on Twitter there is “a defect in the tunnel to/from London Marylebone”.

The station connects the capital with locations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe.